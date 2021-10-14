Ghana Card registration deadline, where to register plus other things you for know about de new ID

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana government

Ghanaians dey under pressure from National Identification Authority to register dema for Ghana card.

Govment of Ghana start dey register Ghanaians in 2019 as part of plans to develop one national identity card for citizens.

Dis be sake of de plenty different identity cards like drivers license, passport, voters ID card which various institutions dey issue separately.

De plan be say de Ghana card go unify all dis cards den become de major ID card wey get data on all Ghanaians.

Since dem launch am in 2019, over 12 million Ghanaians register with de National Identification Authority (NIA).

But de registration still dey go on since no be all Ghanaians wey register.

Who dey qualify for Ghana Card?

De first requirement for registration be say de individual for be Ghanaian.

Also, Ghanaians who dey live abroad go fit register for de card, while foreign nationals who get legal or permanent residence for Ghana fit register for de card.

Again, people wey be age 15 years and above be qualified to register for Ghana card.

Documents for Ghana card registration

Individuals wey wan register for de Ghana card for provide details of name, date of birth, age, residential address den tins.

People for back dis with documents like birth certificate, valid certificate of acquired citizenship or naturalisation certificate.

What go happen if you no get Ghana card

Based on reforms wey goment dey introduce, public sector workers who no register for Ghana card no go receive December 2021 salaries.

Sake of dat, goment give dem deadline of December 1 to secure dema Ghana cards or lose de salaries.

According to officials, dis be part of plans to deliver speed, secured and verified payroll system to goment employees.

Apart from public sector workers, all residents for Ghana get six months deadline to register dema SIM cards with de Ghana Card.

According to goment, dem go deactivate SIM cards of pipo who go fail to re-register SIM cards.

Deadline for SIM card re-registration

According to goment, de SIM card re-registration process go start beginning of October den end 31st March, 2022.