How four members of same family for Enugu state die after suspected food poisoning

48 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Old foto of Lawrence Chukwu and im wife Chizoba wey die for Enugu state

Tragedy strike for Enugu state South eastern Nigeria after four members of di same family die sake of alleged food poison.

Na only di nine month old baby of di family escape death. Di tori na say e no follow chop di food.

Tori be say apart from Ukamaka wey die immediately di oda members of di family die for hospital.

Di incident hapun on Saturday, 9, October.

Di four pipo wey die na di father, Lawrence Chukwu, im wife Chizoba, Nazareth, dia three-year-old son, and dia helper Ukamaka, wey be eight years.

"Na around 2am on di midnight of Saturday we get call say Ukamaka don die," Esther Nwankwo, sister of woman wey die tell BBC.

How e hapun

Wetin we call dis foto, House wey di victims bin dey live for Enugu state

Local tori pipo report say one of di neighbours say di family bin go sleep on Friday without any incident.

According to di neighbour, dem wake up to see di family members dey struggle for life and dem rush dem to di 82 Division Army Hospital.

According to di family members, na Doctors for Enugu State University Teaching Hospital [Esuth] pronounce dem dead. Dem say di doctor bin confam say dem take poison.

One of dia family members Esther Nwankwo say "di doctors try dia best to save dem. At some point di small boy even begin vomit blood.

But despite how di pipo wey dey Esuth try reach, my sister and her husband still die wit dia child.

Na only di baby wey no die. E dey nine months." She tok.

Who be di victims

Di father Lawrence Chukwu, wey be 41 years old na indigene of Mgboo, Awgu local goment area of Enugu State, e be truck driver.

Wetin we call dis foto, Small truck wey Lawurence dey drive

Meanwhile di wife Chizoba Chukwu, wey be 34 years old na teacher. She bin come from Enonyi state.