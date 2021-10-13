Nimba teenage motorbike rider Emmanuel Tolue turn national hero in Liberia for $50,000 return

One teenage okada rider for Liberia don become national hero afta e return missing $50,000 (£37,000).

Di $50,000 na cash one popular businesswoman for north-eastern Nimba County loss for di border wit Ivory Coast.

Di young man, Emmanuel Tolue see di money wey dem wrap inside nylon bag on top highway.

Emmanuel hear as di owner, Musu Yancy, dey beg on top radio say make anybody wey see di money return am to her.

He inform her say im see di money for di presence of local officials.

Madam Yancy tell BBC say she and her boss don dash Emmanuel $1,500 (£1,100) plus other gifts as reward.

She happy well-well say she see di money.

Many pipo don hail di okada rider, well-wishers don also dey visit di house of di woman to follow her celebrate.