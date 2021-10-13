Agnes Jebet Tirop death: World record holder Kenyan runner Agnes husband be suspect

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ATHLETICS KENYA Wetin we call dis foto, Agnes Tirop

World record holder Agnes Jebet Tirop death send shock waves on Wednesday to those wey know di 25 year old athlete.

Dem find di Kenyan long distance runner deadi bodi for her house for di western town of Iten.

Her domot dey inside one training hub for many athletes inside di East African kontri.

Di two-time World Athletics Championships bronze medallist bin represent her kontri for di recent Tokyo Olympics Games.

And Agnes Jebet Tirop bin finish for fourth position.

Sources tell BBC say dem found Tirop dead wit stab wounds on her belle.

Lat month, Tirop set di world record for women's only 10km race for Germany.

Kenya President, Uhurru Kenya don mourn di death of di Olympian and order police to quickly find and arrest criminals wey dey responsible for her death.

Wia dis foto come from, STATE HOUSE KENYA Wetin we call dis foto, Kenyan goment reaction

Agnes Tirop 'cause of death': Police findings

Police say her husband don go missing afta her death.

On Wednesday, crime scene investigators land di house of Tirop, afta her papa report to police say she dey missing on Tuesday night.

"When [police] reach di house, dem find Tirop for bed and blood for ground," Tom Makori, head of police for di area, tok.

"Dem see say she dey stabbed for neck, wey make us to believe say na knife wound, and we believe say na wetin cause her death.

"Her husband still dey at large, and preliminary investigations tell us say her husband na suspect because we no see am. Police dey try to find her husband so e fit explain wetin happun to Tirop."

Makori add say police believe say di CCTV for di house fit dey able to help wit their investigation.

Agnes Tirop death: Athletics Kenya reaction

Athletics Kenya, di body wey dey in charge of di sports for athletics (tracks and fields, marathon, road, races and cross countries) for Kenya say na her husband allegedly stab her.

Di governing body inside statement say di death of Tirop shock dem as Kenya don lost one of im fast rising athletic giants on di international stage.

"We still dey work to get more details surrounding her death,"

Her last race wey she run last week before her death na di 2021 Valencia Half Marathon wey she finish in a set time of 30:20.

Agnes Tirop profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Agnes Jebet Tirop na Kenyan Professional long distance runner wey dey compete mainly for inside 5000 meters and cross country running.

She start her career as junior athlete for 2011.

Tirop win two bronze medal for di 5,000m for that year world junior championships.

Four years later, she win di senior World Cross Country championships for China - wey make her become di second youngest medallist for that level.

She win Africa Cross Country for 2014 for Kampala, Uganda plus di World Junior Cross Country Championshionship for Bydoszez, Poland for 2013.

For 2017, she win bronze medal for di 10,000 metres event, same thing for 2019 where she win bronze medal for di World Athletics Championship.