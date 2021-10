Sanusi Lamido: Sabi pipo tok on di proper way to address di 14th Emir of Kano afta viral video cause controversy

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, HRH Sanusi Lamido

One video wey go viral for social media wey show as di former Chief of Staff of Govnor Nasir El-rufai, Muhammad Sani collect word afta e address di 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido on top podium as 'former Kano Emir' don become topic of discussion.

For di video, di former CBN govnor tok wen e climb di podium, smile and tell Muhammad say 'you go soon understand wetin e mean to be former', dey make pipo wonder wetin e mean and why e respond like dat.

One of di questions pipo dey ask na say if Sani no address Sanusi in di proper way, wetin den be di proper way to address am?

Professor of History for Bayero University Kano Usman Nania speak to BBC Pidgin about di viral video. According to am, na big disresect for di Kaduna state goment official to refer to Sanusi Lamido as former Kano emir, e add say di official break tradition.

Wetin be di right way to address HRH Sanusi?

According to Professor Usman wey get many publications on royal traditions across northern Nigeria, e say even among Emirs dem no go refer to Sanusi as former Emir talk less of common pesin wey suppose put more respect.

"Make I give you example, afta General Sani Abacha goment depose Sultan Dasuki from im seat, e come for one event for Kano and some pipo for di event come dey contemplate how to address am but wen late Emir Ado Bayero stand up to speak, e call am Your royal highness Sultan."

"Na so e suppose be, even if Emir no dey im position you no suppose refer to am as former Emir, e still be Emir and if you dey address am in Hausa you fit use 'Sarki Murabus' to show say even if e no dey di stool but e comot on im own accord, respect suppose dey."

Di professor go on to add say even Sanusi grandfather wey rule Kano for sometime and Sarki Aluu wey di whites comot afta dem enter Kano, all of dem, dem still refer to dem as Emirs even afta dem comot di stool.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Sanusi Lamido: King come, king go, Kano remain

One traditional title holder for Kano Emirate Council agree with wetin Professor Usman tok but e no allow us mention im name because ordinarily Emir suppose give am permission before e speak.

"Wetin prof tok na so e be, Emirship na lifelong something so na huge disrespect for someone to call pesin former Emir, e break tradition, you suppose to always call dem 'Sarki' (Emir) even afta death."

Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano remove Sanusi as di 14th Emir of Kano on di 9th of March 2020 for letter wey im write to am citing lack of respect to authority as one of di reasons.

Since after im removal, di Emir neva step into Kano for any official event and dat one too na anoda area up for debate as some pipo say new and old Emir no suppose dey Kano at di same time.

Former chief of staff mistake cost am im job?

Few days afta di video release, Kaduna state goment announce say dem dey reshuffle, di tin affect Sani wey refer to Sanusi as 'former Emir' as goment remove am and make am commissioner.