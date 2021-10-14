Covid-19 vaccine: Nigeria order civil servants to show vaccination proof or negative test from Dec 1

Nigeria go require civil servants to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative test from di disease to gain access to dia offices from di beginning of December.

Na wetin di presidential committee tok on Wednesday October 13, 2021.

Di presidential committee say unvaccinated goment workers go need to present a negative test result wey dem do within 72-hours before dem go fit enta dia offices across di kontri and for dia embassies abroad.

Boss Mustapha, chairman of di presidential steering committee on Covid-19, tok for statement say,

"Appropriate service wide advisory/circular go dey to guide di process,".

Nigeria don give about five million vaccine doses to dia 200 million citizens and dey di process of deploying millions more doses of Moderna (MRNA.O) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) injection wey dem receive through di COVAX vaccine scheme for developing kontri.

Dem also get 1.12 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine wey dem buy through di African Union programme and dey set to receive 7.7 million doses of Sinopharm (1099.HK) vaccine via COVAX.

So far Nigeria, don record 208,404 confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection and 2,761 deaths from di virus.

For May dis year, Nigeria bin ban travellers wey dey come from some kontries where Covid-19 bin dey spread well-well.

But di presidential committee say dem don decide to remove South Africa, Turkey and Brazil from dia restricted travel list afta dem review developments for those countries.

Oda tins wey di presidential committee tok

Boss Mustapha hail UK goment as dem ease restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK. E go take effect from 11th of October.

E say, Nigeria welcome dis development and give assurance say di PSC go continue to review Nigeria protocols based on global developments, science, and national experience.

E add say, dem go release a revised protocol in di next 24 hours.