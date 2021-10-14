Kongsberg: Norway bow and arrow attack kill five pipo

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Hakon Mosvold/NTB/via Reuters

Five pipo don die and two more dey injured for Norway afta one man use bow and arrow to attack dem.

Police bin first hear of di attack for di town of Kongsberg, south-west of di capital Oslo, at 18:13 local time (16:13 GMT).

Authorities don arrest one Danish man wey dey 37 years wey dem suspect carry out di attack.

Police believe say di man act alone, and dem go investigate whether na act of terrorism, na wetin di spokesman tok.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg say reports of di incident dey "horrifying".

"I understand say many pipo dey fear, but e dey important to note say police now dey in control," she tell a news conference.

How di attack happun?

Tori be say di attack happun inside one Coop Extra supermarket for Kongsberg west side.

One of those wey injure na one off-duty police officer wey bin dey shop at di time.

Tok-tok pesin for di chain later confam say "serious incident" happun for di store, e add say none of dia staff dey physically injured.

Local police chief Oyvind Aas bin confam say di attacker bin manage to escape afta dem bin confront am wit police before dem finally arrest am by 18:47 local time, 34 minutes afta di attack.

One witness bin tell local outlet TV2 say she bin hear commotion and she see as one woman bin dey take cover, den she see one "man wey bin dey stand for corner wit arrows for im shoulder and bow for im hand".

"Afta, I see pipo dey run for dia lives. One of dem na woman wey carry pikin for hand," na wetin she add put.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Police don cordone off big parts of di town

Authorities give more details about di attack

Officers dey also investigate weda di attacker bin use oda weapons during di incident, na wetin Kongsberg police chief bin tell tori pipo.

Di suspect bin move ova a large area, and authorities don block off several parts of di town. Residents receive order to stay indoors so authorities go fit examine di scene and gather evidence.

Kongsberg Mayor Kari Anne Sand call di attack wey happun for area wey many pipo dey live as shocking, she add say a crisis team go help anybody wey dey affected.

Dem carry di suspect go one police station for di town of Drammen, where di lawyer wey dem choose to defend am, Fredrik Neumann, say im dey co-operate wit authorities.

Norway Justice Minister Monica Maeland tell tori pipo say police no know yet weda or not dis na act of terrorism and dem no fit comment on details wey dey comot about di suspect.

Oga Neumann also no give more details of di man background.

Di attack happun on di final day of Erna Solberg term for office, and a new justice minister go take ova di case on Thursday under goment wey Labour leader Jonas Gahr Store dey lead.

Norway police directorate don order all officers nationwide to carry firearms as extra precaution. Usually police for di kontri no dey-dey armed.