PDP national chairman: Senator Iyocha Ayuh fit be PDP new national chairman

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, IYORCHIA AYU

Iyorchia Ayu, fit dey endorsed as di new national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

Dat na if no last minute change happun ahead of Nigeria main opposition party convention dis month.

PDP members for di three geo-political zones for northern Nigeria adopt Senator Iyorchia Ayu on Thursday as dia consensus candidate for di position.

Di party National Executive Committee bin zone di national chairmanship position to di north.

PDP National Convention go hold for October 30th 2021 to replace Uche Secondus wey comot as chairman of di party.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP Kola Ologbodiyan tell BBC Pidgin say na for di national convention, di party go take final decision on weda to ratify am.

Ologbodiyan say oda pipo fit still come out to collect form, im no know.

Di National Executive Committee of di party for inside statement advise those wey get interest to occupy any position to buy forms on or before Friday October 15 2021.

Di National Convention na di highest decision meeting point of a political party.