Buea today news: Police officer shoot-kill schoolgirl for Cameroon, spark protest among residents

11 minutes wey don pass

Buea, capital for one of de Anglophone crisis region, boil laik volcanic mountain as bullet for gendarme officer hit school pikin, Caroline Ndialle Enongene.

De five-year-old pikin bi di go na Catholic school, and e papa dey America.

Buea resident tell BBC News Pidgin say de incident happen for morning taim, as de mami Lisette Enowgene take pikin dem di go for school.

Gendarmes-(paramilitary officer) stop de motor near Molyko Stadium for Buea, de mami stop.

De officer ask documents for motor, Mami Lisette Enognene say e don forget dem for house, den de officer ask for FCFA 500 (1dollar) de mami say e no get, make e go kam.

So as e wan go, de officer open fire, de bullet scatter de pikin e head e die on de spot.

Angry population for de area komot pounce for de officer e head, shoot e wit stones, sotey e die.

De population den carry pikin e die bodi waka go for governor e office.

Okalia Bilai, Governor for Southwest region tell dem say e regret weti happen, say make population calm down try for mourn de pikin in peace.

Governor say deh go investigate punish all man weh e get hand for de matter.

Residents protest di killing of di schoolgirl

But de angry population komot from governor office, march with de pikin e die bodi for de whole town. Finally deh go bury de pikin for Catholic Burial ground for Buea Town.

Mami Enowgene weh e remain na only wit de pikin e bag and water bottle, di act now laik person say e loss e senses for seka trauma.

Inside video for social media, de mami de ask weda deh don give de pikin de yahourt weh e bi ask am.

Serge Cyrille Atonfack, Spokesperson for Defense Ministry say de driver for de motor bi wan run from control and na de reason weh de gendarme shoot.

Army regret de accident say deh go investigate, punish de pipo weh de cause de incident.

Human Rights lawyer, Agbor Balla craiy say law officer di bi too happy for shoot and say make de army train e pipo for respect human rights.

"Ah di condemn de way army di act wit impunity, but ah di also condemn mob justice. Authorities get for investigate de matter", balla tok.

Residents for Buea di condemn police harassment, say seven check points dey for inside town. Deh add say wit crisis for Anglophone regions, life for Anglophones no matter.

Social media di scatter wit reactions for pipo weh deh I condemn de action for de gendarme and odas say de woman for respect police control.