WhatsApp news: Facebook CEO say company don begin roll-out end-to-end encrypted backups to protect private conversations - See wetin you need to know
Despite di end-to-end encryption wey dey before, micro-messaging application WhatsApp don introduce new features to secure your chats.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and di owner of WhatsApp drop di hint about di new features for im social media handle.
Zuckerberg, say di WhatsApp team don achieve better tin wit di latest update for di application.
"End-to-end encrypted backups for WhatsApp starting to roll out today.
Proud of di team for continuing to lead on security for your private conversations," e tok.
Wetin be end-to-end encryption
A situation wia nobody fit hear or track your chat wit pesin na im end-to-end encryption.
Unlike normal telephone call or text message wey pipo fit hack, end-to-end encryption na security feature wey go make am almost impossible for pesin to track you messages.
WhatsApp na one of di few messaging apps wey get di feature.
Di new feature don improve security to ensure say your privacy, conversations, video calls, and voice calls dey secured.
5 tins about di new end-to-end encryption feature for WhatsApp update download
Social media app, Facebook wey be di managers WhatsApp for dia website say wetin bin dey before now na "end-to-end encryption by default", wey dem add five years ago.
But di latest update na;
- Di new end-to-end encryption take effect on Thursday 14 October, 2021.
- Di new feature provide extra security layer to back up your chats wen you lose your phones.
- Di back up chats go dey securely stored on Google Drive or iCloud wit end-to-end encryption.
- You fit secure your end-to-end encrypted backup wit either a password of your choice or a 64-digit encryption key wey only you go sabi.
- WhatsApp and your backup service provider no go fit read your backups or access di key to unlock am - everything dey your hand.