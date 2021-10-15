WhatsApp news: Facebook CEO say company don begin roll-out end-to-end encrypted backups to protect private conversations - See wetin you need to know

Despite di end-to-end encryption wey dey before, micro-messaging application WhatsApp don introduce new features to secure your chats.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and di owner of WhatsApp drop di hint about di new features for im social media handle.

Zuckerberg, say di WhatsApp team don achieve better tin wit di latest update for di application.

"End-to-end encrypted backups for WhatsApp starting to roll out today.

Proud of di team for continuing to lead on security for your private conversations," e tok.

Wetin be end-to-end encryption

A situation wia nobody fit hear or track your chat wit pesin na im end-to-end encryption.

Unlike normal telephone call or text message wey pipo fit hack, end-to-end encryption na security feature wey go make am almost impossible for pesin to track you messages.

WhatsApp na one of di few messaging apps wey get di feature.

Di new feature don improve security to ensure say your privacy, conversations, video calls, and voice calls dey secured.

Social media app, Facebook wey be di managers WhatsApp for dia website say wetin bin dey before now na "end-to-end encryption by default", wey dem add five years ago.

But di latest update na;