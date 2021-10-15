Adele: 'Easy on Me' - Wetin you need to know about di ogbonge musician first new music in six years

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Simon Emmet

Ogbonge UK musician Adele don drop her first new music in six years wey she title Easy On Me.

Dem release Easy On Me, one emotional song, for midnight UK time, and na di first taste for fans to get to hear her "divorce album", with di title 30.

And di follow-up to her successful albums like 19, 21 and 25.

'Easy On Me' na song wey Adele use to explain her decision to walk away from her marriage for 2019, as she ask her son and ex-husband for understanding.

"I change who I be to put both of una first," she sing, "but now I give up".

Adele voice dey full of regret, but e also strong.

For di chorus, "go easy on me", she bin dey address herself as well as her family - as she realise say e dey too soon for dem to see her point of view.

Di song na di first track for Adele soon to come album, and e go back to di year of her separation.

Fans around di world bin stay up to hear di song as soon as dem premier am - na 299,000 pipo bin watch di debut live on YouTube.

Dis dey come just five weeks before her new album – wey dem bin first tease for one global marketing campaign wey dem project di number 30 for buildings and billboards for Brazil, Mexico, Dubai, Italy, Germany, Ireland, US and di UK.

Fans correctly guess di release date of 19 November when Taylor Swift bin move her upcoming album forward by a week, to avoid clash wit Adele.

Like her previous three albums di title dey refer to a specific age for Adele life.

Thirty na di age wey she bin marry her long-term partner, Simon Konecki, and den leave am.

Adele say she record di album to help her nine-year-old son understand dia divorce di following year.

"I bin wan explain to am through dis record, so dat e go get wen im dey in 20s or 30s, who I be and why I voluntarily chose to scata im entire life to find my own happiness," she tell Vogue magazine.

"E bin make am really unhappy sometimes. And dat na real wound for me wey I no know if I go ever heal from," she add.