Stan Nze: Nollywood actor tok about im marriage to Blessing Jessica Obasi

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Stan Nze

Nigerian actor Stan Nze, don open up about im recent marriage to fellow actor Blessing Jessica Obasi.

Nze marriage to Blessing on September 11, 2021 bin trend for social media not just because di two love birds exchange vows.

Pipo for social media bin dey yab di actor say e go "marry 42-years old" woman wey dem claim say "old pass am".

For interview with BBC Pidgin, Stan Nze say im no dey pay attention to "negative comments we im see" about im wife Blessing.

"Pipo yab me say I go marry 42-years old," im tok. "But me I marry my friend, pesin wey give me peace. Pesin wey I dey extremely comfortable with."

'We dey extremely comfortable wit eachoda'

Wia dis foto come from, Stan Nze Wetin we call dis foto, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi both be actors for Nollywood

For Nze, im believe say e wife na pesin wey "God don prepare down for am"

Di 32-year old wey come from Anambra State tok say wetin attract am to Blessing na because dem dey open to eachoda.

"We dey open to eachoda, no forming...we dey mess give ourselves and e no be anytin. So na pesin wey I dey extremely comfortable wit."

'I go dey one year without fighting my wife'

Wia dis foto come from, Stan Nze

Stan Nze wey bin dey happy during di interview reveal say im go dey for im marriage for one year without say im fight with im wife, Blessing Jessica Obasi.

"I dey hear pipo dey say di first six months na correct gbas-gbos, una go dey fight.

"I say dat one no go be my testimony. First one year, I wan get record say I no fight wit my wife and e dey possible."

Oga Nze reveal say wetin e dey use dey pinch im wife of one month na say she dey quick vex.

Di couple don make some funny skits togeda for social media. And Stan Nze even follow tok say im wife dey very funny.

Madam Blessing na feem actress and producer wey don show for plenti feems wey include The Debt, Progressive Tailors Club and even make cameo appearance for TV series, Castle and Castle.

Di Anambra born actor also don make name for imself fr di Nigeria feem industry lieke Rattle Smake and Charge and Bail.

Who be Stan Nze?

Wia dis foto come from, Stan Nze/Instagram

Dem born Stan Nze wey im full name na Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu on May 15, 1989 for Lagos Nigeria.

Na im be di first born of five pikin for im family.

Im papa, Sabastine na businessman while im mama Chika na fashion designer.

Stan Nze bin study computer science for di Nnamdi Azikwe Univerversity for Akwa.