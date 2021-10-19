Shatta Wale: 'My life is in danger' - Shatta Wale react to im shooting tori

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale say en life dey in danger hours after reports say someone shoot am.

Inside Facebook post, de musician talk say "my life dey in danger and I dey on de run till dis country show me say laws dey."

He reveal say he sheda create de perception say someone shoot am partly sake of how some men of God dey prophesy say he go die.

News of di shooting of di musician begin trend on Monday and dis lead to statement from de Ghana police wey say dem dey investigate de matter.

Inside di post, Shatta Wale accuse pastor wey release prophecy say dem go shoot am on 18th October say "Pastors go always tok tins come plan evil to take back am, so dat me and you go believe say dem be powerful men of God".

E also blame di police on top say dem no do anytin to wetin im call "threatening statement" wey im call di prophesy from di pastor.

"Dis no be de first time I go through dis threats for dis country, now I dey go through emotional trauma alone" he add.

He san apologize give some of en team members who he claim for de post inside say he take dema phone take push de fake news say someone shoot am.

Police investigate alleged shooting of de musician

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@shattawalegh Wetin we call dis foto, Shatta Wale big for Ghana sotay President Akufo-Addo send am message for Twitter for pidgin

Ghana police in de last few hours notify de public say dem dey investigate reports of de alleged shooting of de dancehall musician.

According to de Ghana Police Service, dem try trace de whereabouts of de musician to no avail.

Dem try identify de whereabouts of de musician from en family, friends and even hospitals for de city but dem no find am.

Police say visits to be house show say he no dey around, so make anyone with information come forward to assist dem.

Who be Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ Shatta Wale

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, aka Shatta Wale be Ghanaian dancehall musician who gain popularity as one of de controversial artistes for de country.

Dem born am on 17th October, 1984 during de PNDC era under de late Jerry John Rawlings.

He enter de music scene around year 2004 with de artiste name "Bandana" wey he release hit single "Bandana."

Dis song introduce am into music as one of de major acts, but after a few years en popularity go down sake of he no drop hits.

After he go into hybernation for some years, he reintroduced en body as "Shatta Wale" around 2013.

En music and personality take de news by storm in 2013 when he diss de Vodafon Ghana Music Awards Organisers say dem rob an of what award as Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

Since then, Shatta start dey release multiple hit tracks den albums which solidify en name as one of de major musicians for Ghana today.

How Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale alleged gunshot matter

Ghanaians and fans of Shatta Wale make worried about de alleged reports say Simone shoot am.

Some dey hope say dis be prank, but de news still dey shock as some members on en team make claims say dis be true.