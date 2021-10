Thandi Modise: South African ex-war veterans hold ministers hostage

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

South Africa Elite Task Force don rescue di Defence Minister Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla plus di Minister in di Presidency Mondli Gungubele afta war veterans hold dem hostage.

Di rescue dey come afta discussion between di former war veterans and goment officials break down and di two parties no reach agreement.

Di war veterans bin dey demand for compensations for their role for di fight against white-minority.

Di Liberation Struggle War Veterans wey dey di disbanded ANC military wing dey demand for one-off payment of $280,000 (£203,000) for housing and medical insurance for their families.

Dem bin meet wit di cabinet members to negotiate dia demands for one hotel for di capital Pretoria last night wen di ex-war veterans hold dem hostage afta dia toks collapse.

Later, more than 50 pipo chop arrest afta attempts to negotiate for di release of di hostages fail.

Goment gatz call di special task force wey dey trained in counter-terrorism and hostage situations to come handle di situation.

Di Minister in di Presidency Mondli Gungubele wey give details about di incident say e dey "legally unacceptable":

Gungubele say dem bin wan leave the meeting when some of di military veterans wey attend di meeting close all di doors and na that point dem no say dem don carry dem hostage.

For di past, military veterans bin say dem feel betrayed by di ANC goment because dem no ever receive compensation for their contribution for dia fight against brutal apartheid goment.

However, military veterans dey collect monthly state-funded pension.