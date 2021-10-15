Dudu Heritage: Bimbo Oshin husband burial photos as family lay am to rest

58 minutes wey don pass

Di burial of popular Nigerian actress Bimbo Oshin husband, Oladiran Ishola Ibironke wey many pipo sabi as Dudu Heritage don take place for Ibadan, di Oyo-state capital, South-west Nigeria dis Friday.

Plenty Nollywood actors, golfers and celebrities actors turn up for Ibadan Golf Club to pay dia last respect to Dudu Heritage wey be di Captain of Ibadan Golf Club before im death.

According to reports, di socialite, Oladiran Ishola Ibironke bin slump and die as e dey play golf on September 12, 2021.

Di burial programme start wit tree planting wey be normal golf tradition for di yard of di golf course.

Vice-Captain of di club, Tunji Oladosu for inside statement announce say "Im burial activities go begin on October 14 wit Christian wake and Night of Tributes. On Friday, we go plant tree as our tradition for members at a time like dis."

E say di burial of di Nollywood actress husband go dey honoured by golfers from all over di kontri.

Actors wey present for di burial include Adewale Adeoye, wey many pipo sabi as Adewale Elesho, Muyiwa Ademola, Jaiyeola Kuti, Adeniyi Johnson, among odas dey di burial.