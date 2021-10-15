Stan Nze: Nollywood actor tok about im marriage to Blessing Jessica Obasi

13 minutes wey don pass

Nigerian actor Stan Nze, don open up about im recent marriage to fellow actor Blessing Jessica Obasi.

Nze marriage to Blessing on September 11, 2021 bin trend for social media not just because di two love birds exchange vows.

Pipo for social media bin dey yab di actor say e go "marry 42-years old" woman wey dem claim say "old pass am".

For interview with BBC Pidgin, Stan Nze say im no dey pay attention to "negative comments we im see" about im wife Blessing.

"Pipo yab me say I go marry 42-years old," im tok. "But me I marry my friend, pesin wey give me peace. Pesin wey I dey extremely comfortable with."