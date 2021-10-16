Covid-19: Nigeria latest travel protocol for foreign vaccinated or non-vaccinated travellers
Nigeria goment don release di revised travel protocol wey go take effect from Monday, 25, October, 2021.
Chairman of di Presidential Steering Committee/ Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Boss Mustapha, na im sign di statement dem release.
From Monday, travellers wey dey arrive Nigeria must present negative Covid-19 PCR test result wey dem conduct not more dan 72 hours before boarding.
Oda tins wey dey di travel protocol
- Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated inbound passengers go dey required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a Covid-19 PCR test on day 2 and 7 afta arrival.
- Fully vaccinated inbound passengers no go dey required to observe di mandatory seven-days self-isolation but dem go dey require to do a Covid-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival.
- Pesins wey dey arrive on "Business" trip or on official duty wey dey stay less dan 7 days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated,
- Produce negative Covid-19 PCR result 72hours before boarding; and
- Conduct PCR test on day 2 of dia arrival.
Di PSC Chairman, Boss Mustapha, bin don tok during di national briefing, say dem go publish a revised travel protocol. Di review of di protocol dey based on science, national experience, and global developments.