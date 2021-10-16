Covid-19: Nigeria latest travel protocol for foreign vaccinated or non-vaccinated travellers

airport
Wetin we call dis foto,

All passengers must do scan to check dia temperature before dem go enta plane

Nigeria goment don release di revised travel protocol wey go take effect from Monday, 25, October, 2021.

Chairman of di Presidential Steering Committee/ Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Boss Mustapha, na im sign di statement dem release.

From Monday, travellers wey dey arrive Nigeria must present negative Covid-19 PCR test result wey dem conduct not more dan 72 hours before boarding.

Oda tins wey dey di travel protocol

  • Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated inbound passengers go dey required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a Covid-19 PCR test on day 2 and 7 afta arrival.
  • Fully vaccinated inbound passengers no go dey required to observe di mandatory seven-days self-isolation but dem go dey require to do a Covid-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival.
  • Pesins wey dey arrive on "Business" trip or on official duty wey dey stay less dan 7 days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated,
  • Produce negative Covid-19 PCR result 72hours before boarding; and
  • Conduct PCR test on day 2 of dia arrival.

Di PSC Chairman, Boss Mustapha, bin don tok during di national briefing, say dem go publish a revised travel protocol. Di review of di protocol dey based on science, national experience, and global developments.