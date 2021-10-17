Police officers for Kogi state wey assault and allegedly extort passenger for viral video dey under arrest

Hand don touch di police officers wey use intimidation collect money from one young traveller along di federal highway for Kogi state, North Central Nigeria.

Di arrest of di officers happen afta Nigeria Inspector General of Police call for investigation into video wey show wia one police officer manhandle di young traveller - di video dey circulate for social media

IGP Usman Baba say make di Commissioner of Police for Kogi State investigate di matter and punish di officer if e dey guilty.

In response to IGP order, di Kogi state police command say dem don arrest di officers wey involve for di incident.

"Di Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, wey condemn di incident, say dem don identify di police officers.

Di officers dey detention for State Criminal Investigations Department," William Aya, tok-tok pesin for Kogi state tok for statement.

Wetin dey di viral video?

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab Wetin we call dis foto, Di video show wia di police officer slap di man for face

Tori be say di police officers including dia patrol leader use intimidation collect N25,000 naira from di man.

Di video wey dey circulate online show wia one armed police officer dey slap one young man along di road.

Di video also capture wia some pipo dey beg di officer to leave di young man alone.

Di recorder of di video wey also narrate wetin happen as eyewitness say di incident happun along Okene road for Kogi state.

Di eyewitness wey no mention im name tok for di video say, "See wetin Nigeria police dey do to a citizen of dis kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab Wetin we call dis foto, Di video show wia di man in red dey beg di di police officer to let di man go

Dem force one of our passenger down say make e go withdraw money from ATM. All di drivers park dey tell dem say wetin dem dey do no dey right.

Dem dey ask am why e go carry passenger go POS, instead e say blood go flow.

We dey Kogi state and di officer wey lead dem come na Godwin wey wear uniform wey name dey. One pull uniform follow di boy go bank." E tok.

Police reaction

Di Kogi State Police Command wey dey torch light di mata say di incident happen for Adogo-Okene wia police personnel attached to Adogo Division dey on patrol duty.

Aya say di officers wey involve for di incident na;

ASP Isah Barnabas

Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin

Sgt Emmanuel Ochima

CPL Umameh Mathias "wey physically assault one of di travellers."