Newcastle vs Tottenham: Medical emergency for stands interrupt di match for St James Park

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Stu Forster

Newcastle United Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur for St James' Park go on pause for di 40th minute because of one medical emergency for di crowd.

Referee ask both teams to comot di pitch before half time wey Spurs dey lead 2-1 as medics attend to di supporter for di East Stand.

Nearby fans bin alert players and officials to di incident before dem suspend play.

Wetin hapun

Na fans for di stands alert di referee and di players to wetin dey happen.

Thousands of pipo for di stands bin dey whistle and wave dia arms and dey point, na only den di referee get say something dey hapun for di stands.

Di players come den call urgently for di medical staff to come over.

BBC tori pesin add say di players bin line up for a corner, but di noise from di fans to get di players' and referees' attention quickly show how serious di mata be and bring di game to a pause.

"I see someone dey administer heart massage for di stand, and Eric Dier run go di bench to make sure say dem deliver defibrillator as soon as possible." E tok.

Di players later come out to play di remaining seven minutes of di half.