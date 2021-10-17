MTN CEO Karl Toriola apology and 'gift' message to compensate customers sake of downtime spark reactions

Mobile Telecommunication company for Nigeria - MTN don come out to clarify one video wey bin dey trend of dia CEO wey tok sorry for one downtime wey subscribers suffer on 9, October, 2021.

Dis na afta pipo begin doubt say di message na fake sake of di way di message take land dia phone, some pipo bin tink say na scam and bin dey warn pipo not to click on di link wey lead to di video.

According to di statement from MTN, di video dey real, and na of dia CEO Karl Toriola and im dey tok sorry and pass di message of compensation di company give customers for dia bad experience dat weekend.

Plenty users bin complain of difficulty and inability to use di service make calls or access data to browse internet for di social media apps wey dey dia phones or dia computers dat day.

MTN for inside one post on top dia verified Facebook page bin say dem dey sorry for any inconvenience di network palava bin cause.

Inside di video oga Karl release, dia engineers trace di problem and manage to fix am.

"We dey put measures in place to prevent wetin hapun last Saturday from happening again.

Technical teams trace di problem to one error wey shift all 4G customers to 3G band, dis one lead to overburdening of di 3G band dis one cause palava wey impact di whole network.

As a way to tok sorry, MTN refund all customers for di data and airtime dem use between 12 noon and seven pm on Saturday." Di CEO tok for di video.

MTN na di network with di largest subscribers for Nigeria.

According to Statista, As at March 2021, MTN hold 39.5 percent share of mobile wireless subscribers for Nigeria and dem be di current market leader in terms of number of mobile wireless subscribers followed by Globalcom and Airtel, with around 26 to 28 percent each.