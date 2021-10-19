Tiwa Savage video: Nigerian singer Tiwa reply blackmailer on alleged sex video

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tiwasavage/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage wey don dey di news since last week don dey trend again sake of wetin she tell her allege blackmailers on top one sex video matter wey don dey cause katakata.

For inside post wey she put for social media, Tiwa savage bin tell di pipo wey dey behind di sex video say dem hate her sake of say she take di matter wey dem wan take destroy am joke for stage.

Last week, Tiwa Savage bin tok for one interview for The Angie Martinez show - for New York Power 105.1 fm. say e get some pipo wey dey try blackmail her over one allege sex tape and she don decide to call dia bluff as she no go pay dem shishi.

Tiwa savage say she don dey able to control di gbege since she don come out to tok about am.

But e be like say di allege blackmailer no too like di move as dem release one video on Monday evening as di so called sex video but e never dey clear whether na Tiwa Savage dey inside di video or not as BBC Pidgin never confam di originality.

Wia dis foto come from, TIWA SAVAGE INSTAGRAM

Tiwa bin write for di post say: "You hate how I dey able to control di narrative and get ahead of one story before e consume me and how i dey able to joke on stage about something you bin think say suppose destroy me and make me feel ashame."

"You must knock my head wen you see me otherwise…," she post.

Di Nigerian Afropop queen, bin also tok on stage during one show for Lagos say "nobody go ever see di sex tape".