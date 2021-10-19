Black axe mafia: Black axe leaders chop arrest for Cape Town, South Africa

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC

South Africa and US law enforcement agencies don join hand arrest at least six members of di Nigerian Black Axe mafia syndicate for Cape Town, local tori pipo TimesLive news report.

Di group, wey dem believe say dey behind hundreds of thousands of "romance scams", bin reportedly chop arrest for one raid for early momo on Tuesday.

Black Axe also dey allege to don scam companies millions of cash through cybercrime wey involve business email compromise fraud.

Di report add say founder of di Black Axe "Cape Town Zone" dey among di pipo wey authorities arrest.

Di group bin start for early 1970s for Nigeria where dem bin allegedly rape, mutilate and do ritual murders. Since den dem don build one powerful international network.

Black axe get strong presence for Italy. Plenti of dia members chop arrest there for April and bin face about 100 charges plus drug and human trafficking, prostitution and internet fraud.

Italian raid for April

For April dis year Italian police bin carry out raids across di kontri, dem arrest 30 pipo wey dem suspect to be members of di Nigerian Black Axe mafia syndicate.

Police bin say dem dey face about 100 charges wey include drug and people trafficking, prostitution and internet fraud.

Di gang allegedly use di Bitcoin cryptocurrency to carry out clandestine financial transactions on di dark web.

Who be di Black Axe?

Dem be one of di most notorious secret societies to ever come out of Nigeria.

Di Black Axe surface for 1970s and dem originally dey known as di Neo Black Movement. Di founders say di aim of di group na to "liberate" di black race.

But for universities, di group no longer dey follow any political ideology. Instead, Black Axe members don chop accuse of plenti killings and sexual attacks. Other Nigerian secret societies, also referred to as confraternities and campus cults, get names like Vikings, Eiye (na word for local Yoruba language for bird), and di Buccaneers.

Dem get chain of command wey dey similar to militia groups, use code words and get insignia wey bear di favourite weapon of di cult, along wit di colour.

Dem dey promise dia members protection from rival gangs, but na mostly about power and popularity.

Nigeria don ban dis secret societies, and hundreds of members don gbab arrest and serve punishment over di years.