Colin Powell: Former US secretary of state die of Covid-19 complications

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di first Black US Secretary of State Colin Powell don die.

Im family wey announce am say e die at di age of 84 from Covid-19 complications.

Oga Powel na former top military officer wey rise to become di first African-American secretary of state for 2001 under Republican George W Bush.

One statement tok say, "We don lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,"

"We wan thank di medical staff ... for dia caring treatment," e add.

Di statement say e bin don dey fully vaccinated against Covid.

Oga Powell na moderate Republican wey comot from in party to endorse Barack Obama for 2008.

E become trusted military adviser to some leading US politicians.

He dey wounded for Vietnam during service, experience wey later help define im own military and political strategies.

E be highly decorated army officer, and despite im own doubts, e help swing international opinion behind di 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Colin Powell: Early years

Wia dis foto come from, POWELL FAMILY PHOTO Wetin we call dis foto, Colin Powell get injury during im service wit US forces for Vietnam

Colin Powell come from a humble background to become di first African-American US secretary of state.

Dem born Colin Luther Powell for Harlem, New York City, on 5 April 1937, e be di son of Jamaican immigrants.

Im parents originally pronounce im name wit a short "o" for di traditional English way, but he change di pronunciation to honour one US Army Air Corps pilot, Colin Kelly, wey dey killed shortly afta Pearl Harbor.

According to Powell, im be average scholar wey leave high school wit no positive career plans.

As e dey study geology for di City College of New York, e join di Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), one programme wey dem design to identify future military leaders.

Powell later describe am as one of di happiest experiences of im life.

Afta graduation for 1958, e dey commissioned as second lieutenant for di US Army.