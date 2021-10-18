Imagine Global: Piggyvest response to tori say dem lose N2 billion to alleged fraud

Piggyvest don deny say dem lose N2 billion to financial scam.

Dis na afta reports bin comot say one lending company, Imagine Global Solution Limited bin allegedly scam Piggyvest.

Tori wey dey make di rounds on di internet be say di financial outfit- PiggyVest- plus oda top organisations for Nigeria bin invest money for di micro-lending company, Imagine Global Solution Limited.

PiggyVest come out tok for statement assure dia users say dem no go eva compromise dia funds and ask dem to disregard any information.

"Dem don draw our attention to some rumours wey dey make rounds about Piggyvest.

Please note say Piggyvest no go ever compromise the funds of any user in any way.

All Piggyvest user funds remain safe and secure as always. No user fund don experience any loss of any kind, and dem no go experience anything like dat", Piggy Vest tok.

Di owners of Imagine Lenders, one couple dey face allegations say dem dey on di run wit billions of Naira for investors' funds.

Di whistleblower on Instagram, @_trapselena_ allege say di couple operate di micro-lending platform for small and medium-scale traders wia dem dey lend to traders at 22 percent interest den return 10 percent of di profit to investors monthly.

"Total exposure from pipo wey we know dey currently to di tune of 22 billion Naira and more pipo still dey come out," na so di accusation read.

Dem also tok say dem don dey make moves to involve di Economic Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC and Interpol in locating di couple.

BBC Pidgin neva fit confam if true-true di coupl ewey be di alleged owners of di company get hand for di alleged financial scam.