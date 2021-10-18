UK travel advisory: Abia, Rivers, Delta and di 18 states UK warn citizens not to go for Nigeria

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) for UK don advise dia citizens make dem no travel to some areas for Nigeria.

From Saturday 16 October, 2021, UK authority warn citizens to avoid some areas for di West African kontri.

According to FCDO, dis travel advisory na sake of security threats, increase in protests and demonstrations wey dey happun for dis areas.

Dem also cite attacks and targeted killings for di South East and South South regions of Nigeria. Dem say some of dis attacks dey happun for isolated roads and for remote locations, but chances dey say e fit happun for metropolitan areas.

Na 21 states out of di kontri 36 states dey di list.

Dem divide di travel advisory list into two categories.

First set na states wey dem advise citizens against all travel and e include:

Borno State

Yobe State

Adamawa State

Gombe State

Kaduna State

Katsina State

Zamfara state

riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States

For di second set, di FCDO advise against all but essential travel to dis states:

Bauchi State

Kano State

Jigawa State

Niger State

Sokoto State

Kogi State

within 20km of di border wit Niger in Kebbi State

Abia State

non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States

Dem also draw ear give UK citizens wey dey for Lagos and Abuja to monitor local media and avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings.

"Events to mark di one year anniversary of #EndSARS protests dey likely to take place nationally, for di week of 18 October.

Protests and heightened security presence for major cities like Lagos and Abuja fit take place.

Also, di high profile trial date of one separatist leader also dey scheduled for 21 October for Abuja-di kontri capital.", FCDO warn.

Di Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office ask dia citizens to take professional security advice before dem go consider to travel to any of di states dem name above.

Earlier in di year di United States also warm im citizens make dem no waka go 14 states for di kontri.

From Tuesday 20 April, 2020), di US State department don urge citizens to 'Reconsider Travel' to Nigeria.

Why US warn citizen make dem avoid some states for Nigeria?

Di reason dem give na sake of crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime.

Dem warn say some areas even get increased risk.

US advise dia citizens not to travel to di following states at all.

Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states sake of terrorism and kidnapping

Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara states sake of kidnapping

Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers states (with di exception of Port Harcourt) sake of crime, kidnapping, and maritime crime.

Di Travel advisory document tok say violent crime - like armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, banditry, and rape dey common throughout di kontri

"Kidnappings for ransom dey happun well-well and dem dey most times target dual national citizens wey just come Nigeria for a visit, as well as U.S. citizens wit perceived wealth.

Kidnapping gangs don also stop victims on interstate roads."

Terrorists continue to plot and carrying out attacks for Nigeria, especially for di Northeast.

Terrorists continue to plot and carrying out attacks for Nigeria, especially for di Northeast.

Terrorists fit attack wit little or no warning, dey target shopping centres, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places wia crowds gather.

E dey known for terrorist to work wit local gangs to expand dia reach.