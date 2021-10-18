Eid-el-Maulud: Four tins to sabi about di day wey dey celebrate di birth of Prophet Muhammed

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don hail Muslim faithful for Nigeria and Islam followers all ova di world on top di occasion of Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, wey be di birthday of di Holy Prophet Muhammed.

Dis na as Muslims all ova di world dey prepare to celebrate di Prophet birthday.

Oga Buhari for inside statement to mark di occasion encourage Muslim to strive for "forgiveness and closeness to di noble life and teachings of di Prophet (SAW)."

Earlier, di federal goment bin declare Tuesday October 19 as public holiday for di kontri to observe and celebrate Eid-ul-Maulud.

On di 12th day of di Islamic month of Rabi'al-awwal, Sunni Muslims dey celebrate di birthday of di Prophet Mohammed while Shiá Muslims dey celebrate di holiday on 17th of dat month.

For Nigeria, di holiday dey known as Eid el Maulud.

Four tins to sabi about Eid-el-Maulud

History of di Holiday

Eid-el-Maulud na day to celebrate di birthday of di Prophet Muhammed.

Di actual date of birth of di Prophet no dey clear dat na why Shiá and Sunni Muslims dey celebrate on different days.

Maulud means birth and dem dey use am to describe di Prophet birth.

Dem born di Prophet Mohammed for Mecca, di kontri wey be Saudi Arabia now for di Georgian calendar year of 570.

Which kontri dey celebrate am?

Dem dey celebrate Maulud for almost all Islamic kontris and for oda kontris wey get plenty Muslim population, like Ethiopia, India, UK, Turkey, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, France, Germany, Italy, Iraq, Iran, Maldives, Morocco, Jordan, Libya, Russia and Canada.

Dem no dey celebrate am for Qatar and Saudi Arabia as e no dey declared as Public Holiday plus e dey forbidden.

Traditions and Celebrations

No be all Muslims dey celebrate Eid-el-Maulud. Some believe say di Prophet Birthday worth celebration, while odas believe say di celebration dey against Islamic law.

For some cities, dem dey celebrate Maulud wit funfare, street parades, houses and mosques go dey decorated in honour of di Prophet. In fact, some dey decorate di whole cities wit sweets and candies wey dem go dash pipo during di celebration.

Many pipo go donate food and oda items to charity while odas go listen to children wey dey read poems about di Prophet.

For those wey no believe in celebration, dem go spend more time to dey read di Koran while odas go fast during di daylight hours of Monday, wey dem believe say na di day of di week wey dem born Mohammed as way to honour him.

Controversy

E get some Muslims wey dey against lavish celebrations in honour of Mohammed birthday. E get some wey believe say di celebration dey against di practices of Mohammed imself.

Dem feel say Muslims suppose follow Mohammed and di fact say e no celebrate im own birthday, dem no suppose celebrate am too.