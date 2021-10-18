Shatta Wale shot? - Ghana Police speak on reports of alleged shooting of de musician

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

Ghana Police don react to reports of alleged attack and shooting of popular musician Shatta Wale.

According to statement on dema official Facebook page, police launch investigation into de mata as dem hear reports of di alleged attack.

"De attention of de Police dey on de widely circulated news on de alleged gunshot-attack on one Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

On hearing de news, police launch investigation into de matter including making contacts with some of en close friends and family members and all of dem claim not to know en whereabouts or de alleged incident." De statement talk.

Police also say dem visit Shata Wale house and im no dey there.

"Over de last few hours, de police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale inside hospitals in Accra.

Whilst we continue our investigations, de Police dey appeal to de public to provide any information concerning de whereabouts of Shatta Wale tode numbers 18555, 191 and 0302773906" De statement add.

Reports of de alleged shooting of de musician begin trend after post from one of im 'aide' say dem shoot de musician and e dey hospital dey collect treatment.