Shatta Wale arrested: Ghana Police arrest dancehall musician over fake shooting report

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@shattawalegh

Ghana Police arrest Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale over alleged gunshot attack.

En arrest dey come after police mount search for am after rumors emerge say someone shoot am.

After about 24 hours since de rumors start, police announce say dem arrest Shatta Wale.

Two other suspects arrested

Meanwhile, Police also arrest two suspects for allegedly spreading false information on de gunshot attack of musician, Shatta Wale.

Police say preliminary investigations dey show say de gunshot attack be fake.

Dem arrest suspects, Kojo Owusu Koranteng aka Nana Dope den Eric Venator aka Gangee for "allegedly spreading false information with de intention of causing fear and panic."

Inside statement dem release earlier, Ghana Police say dem dey on search for Shatta Wale den another person who possibly be part of de fake news wey spread.

According to de Police dem no go spare anyone who be criminally involved in dis matter.

Police caution Ghanaians say people for shun dey make false claims which dey fit disturb de peace of de country sake of dem go make sure de laws deal plus such people.

Shatta Wale gunshot claims

Rumors start dey spread on Monday evening say someone shoot dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

Some members on en team confirm de rumors with posts for social media.

Dis confuse de public more sake of more people suspect say de gun attack fit be fake.