25 minutes wey don pass

Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of di Indigenous People Biafra, IPOB, don accuse di Attorney General of Nigeria Abubakar Malami of disrespecting di Federal High Court and presenting allegations without evidence against im client.

Kanu lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor dey respond to Malami recent revelations wey sama di IPOB leader fresh allegations of violent attacks and including accuse of killings across di kontri.

Di latest allegations from di attorney general of di federation and minister of justice come a day afta Kanu show for court and plead not guilty to some new allegations goment bin sama am.

Among di latest allegations from Nigeria goment na say Nnamdi Kanu take advantage of di October, 2020 End Sars protests to incite pipo to cause violence for di kontri. Dem add say Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and End Sars protesters allegedly attack and kill many security agents.

Wetin we call dis foto, ABUBAKAR MALAMI

But Ejimakor dismiss di allegations say e no get head.

"E dey quite surprising say a day afta di hearing, di Attorney General see di occasion to address press conference wey dey different from wetin hapun for court. Di Attorney General suppose dey reminded say despite say e dey do two roles under di Nigerian constitution, e also be di Attorney General of everybody. Im job no be regime protection, na to uphold di law and see say every Nigerian citizen and even foreigners wey find demsefs for Nigeria get justice.

Wetin e be like say e dey tok on Friday na say witch cry for night and di baby die in di morning so therefore di witch na im kill di baby, e read all these allegations without substance, e no present any evidence. Den e get dis particular one concerning di End Sars protest wey e reference say MNK cause or control am.

Different commission of enquiries hapun across di kontri, particularly in Lagos, for Imo state too and nothing from any of dis commission of enquiries indict Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB afta di End Sars protest so daat accusation dey in bad faith and e dey intended to poison di minds of di public and prejudice di mind of di court, we dey study di content to see if any legal reaction go come from our side." E tok.

Ejimakor also accuse di attorney general of not keeping to di rules of di court and subjecting bim client to media trial.

"Dis mata dey subjudice. If di attorney general no wan keep to di rules of subjudice, dis na mata before di court, if e get any evidence say our client get hand for any wrong-doing or criminality, e suppose know better dan anybody else say di proper place to present such evidence na for court and not to call press conference so if di attorney general dey play dat game, e dey disrespect di federal High Court and I no go do di same, I go wait for am for court."

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu for court on Thursday

Anoda allegation wey di attorney general present na say Nnamdi Kanu get hand for di killing of prominent Nigerians including; killings of traditional leaders, Dr Chike Akunyili and APC Chieftain Ahmed Gulak on 30th May. 2021.

But di lawyer say: "For di proof of evidence wey di attorney general file before di Federal High Court, none of dis tins dey dia. Notin wey e tok yesterday dey di proof of evidence before di federal High court as at 21st October.

I tink di best place to address dis allegations if e get any evidence na di court room, to come to Nigerians to address allegations wey no dey court I think say e dey improper." E add.

Wetin we call dis foto, Tight security for court on Thursday, October 21, 2021 wen Nnamdi Kanu show for court

On if Kanu support election to hapun for Anambra state on di 6th of November, Ejimakor say: "Wetin concern my client now na dis question - say di federal republic of Nigeria don lose her authority to try am for court because of di extra-ordinary rendition and dis na wetin e dey face right now."

Nnamdi Kanu show for court on Thursday, October 21, for im trial to ansa to di charges wey Nigeria goment nack for im head.

Dis na one of di tins pipo bin dey expect to see afta di trial of Kanu fail to hold sake of say DSS no carry am come court on July 26 to ansa to charges of alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony.

Kanu lawyer also tok about im appearance for court dat day.

"I no see any any remarkable difference between di Nnamdi Knau of old and di one I see on di 21st of October, di only tin of concern wey I see na say e don lose a lot of weight. I tink say everybody notice dat one, I tink say di condition of im detention for Nigeria get hand for how e loss weight wey be sometin wey dey restrictive and uncomfortable and very degrading and I tink also e show wetin e pass through for Kenya wen dem rendition am dia for late June 202 ." Ejimakor tok.

Meanwhile, di fresh allegations federal goment bring against di IPOB leader include say e get hand for di killing of One hundred and seventy-five (175) security personnel wey IPOB/ESN kill.