Funny Face arrested: Ghana police arrest comedian Benson Nana Oduro Boateng sake of alleged death threats on social media

Wia dis foto come from, Relay Photography Wetin we call dis foto, Funny Face na Ghanaian comedian and musician for Ghana

Ghanaian stand up comedian, Funny Face dey inside police custody after he allegedly issue death threats.

Police say dem arrest de comedian officially called, Benson Nana Oduro Boateng around 10:14pm for allegedly threatening some people using social media.

According to official statement wey dem release, sake of de history of de suspect dem go submit am before court to secure psychiatric examination de next line of action in de investigations.

Dem assure Ghanaian say dem make committed to protect lives with de help of de public.

Why Police arrest funny Funny Face

Over de weekend, funny face enter social media release series of videos wey allegedly attack some people.

As part of de series of videos and posts he share, he mention how he go allegedly kill certain people on en Instagram page.

Apart from de death threats he also allegedly add some suicidal threats which create scare among Ghanaians about e well being.

Funny Face mental troubles

Around February dis year, Ghana court send am go psychiatric hospital for two weeks.

Dis be after he discharge firearm unlawfully for drinking pub inside Kasoa.

De Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko order Ghana Police say dem for send Funny Face to de Accra Psychiatric Hospital sake of he no dey sound normal.

According to de Court, sometimes Funny Face dey go through mental crisis or depression.

Who be Funny Face

Funny Face be Ghanaian stand up comedian who break into de scene around 2010.

En first comedy appearance be Night of 1010 Laughs where he finally enter de spotlight as stand up comedian.

He explore acting as part of en comedy career with de successful, Chorkor Trotro television sitcoms which give am mileage as one of de best comedians for Ghana.

He marry in 2014 but two years later de marriage land on rocks resulting in divorce.