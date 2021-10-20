EndSars protest: No evidence to show say any massacre happun for Lekki tollgate one year afta - Lai Mohammed

As young Nigerians stage protest today to mark di first anniversary of di allege massacre wey happen one year ago for Lekki toll gate in Lagos, minister of information and culture Lai Muhammed don tok for press conference say di allege massacre no dey real.

Alhaji Lai Muhammed say: "Today mark di first anniversary of di phantom massacre at Lekki toll Gate for Lagos, wey be di highest point of wetin suppose be peaceful protest but later hijacked by hoodlums".

E add say for earlier press conferences, im bin don call di reported massacre for di toll gate di first massacre in di world without blood or bodi.

One year later, and despite enough opportunity for di families of those wey dem allegedly kill and those wey dey allege massacre to present evidence, nothing still dey: No bodies, no families, no sure evidence, nothing.

"Where di families of those wey dem reportedly killed for di tollgate? Dem show up for di Judicial Panel of Inquiry? If no be so, why"?

Mohammed bin drag CNN and Amnesty International say dem don kontinu to put out different figure to try show say di massacre happun but say wen dem summon dem to di panel to show evidence, dem no show up.

E say na shame say CNN wey bin claim say 38 pipo die now dey try convince di world say na only one person die.

E say di testimony of ballistic expert before di judicial panel of Inquiry contradict wetin CNN and Amnesty International tok say military no fire any grade live ammunition at protesters for Lekki Tollgate.

Wetin gomment do

Lai Muhammed say goment bin set up panel of inquiries to reason di mata.

And for one of di National Executive Council meeting on 15 October 2021, NEC bin receive update on di reports of into allegations of Human Rights Violations against Members of Nigeria Police Force and oda security agencies.

E say out of di 28 States, 11 States (Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and Rivers) don submit dia final reports to di Council. "Govnors of oda states don also show say dem go soon submit dia reports.

Oga Lai tok say some pipo don already receive compensation based on di outcome of inquiry wey di panel carry out.

Na for last year September na im Nigerian youths enta street with protests to ask goment to scrap one unit of di police force wey dey tackle criminal activities, di Special Anti-robbery squad, SARS.

Di protest wey later dey known as End Sars last for about a month before hoodlums hijack am and e lead to killings of civilians, security personnel and also di destruction of properties.

Amnesty international chook mouth for di mata

Director of Amnesty international Nigeria Osai Ojigbo follow BBC Pidgin tok on top End Sars first anniversary mata.

Ms Ojigbo say Nigerian goment dey always do too much anytime e come to violence mata and e no dey justified.

She add say di normal tin be say goment suppose invite pipo for dialogue and if concerns dey say di protest fit lead to uncontrolled crowd, di united nations directive on use of force dey clear on how to manage crowd so dat violence no go happen.

Di UN no tok say control, dem say manage crowd becos pipo must move, pipo must say, pipo must gada".

She also add say goment move to silence pipo wit might whenever dem wan tok no good and e mean say dem dey invite violence.