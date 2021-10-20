Egyptian man chop arrest afta e broadcast im face during robbery

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Youm7/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di tif as e dey japa from di scene

Egyptian social media users don hail one man wey do mistake broadcast im face to thousands of pipo wen e dey steal one journalist phone as "di coolest tif in Egypt".

Mahmoud Ragheb, one reporter for di news site Youm7, dey livestream one report on social media wen di tif drive past on one motorbike and seize im phone.

Di broadcast den expose di young tif face as e japa from di scene and dey smoke cigarette go.

Police don announce im arrest since.

According to Youm7, di incident shele on top one bridge for Egypt fourth-largest city, Shubra Al-Khaimah, wia Ragheb dey report on di after-effects of 6.2-magnitude earthquake wey disturb parts of Egypt.

Oga Ragheb bin dey film di bridge wen tif gbab im phone roughly from im hand. As di camera stop to dey shake e show di face of one young man wey dey smoke cigarette and dey check behind am to see weda pesin dey pursue am.

However e dey somehow say pipo no too pity di reporter situation as most social media users bin focus on how di tif take relax gbab di phone and continue to drag on im cigarette as e dey japa.

One user comment say dem don "die from laughter," while anoda bin ask why di man dey bother to look im back wen "di whole world dey watch you".

More dan 20,000 pipo bin dey watch di livestream wen di theft happen and according to di numbers on Facebook, di video don go up to more dan 6.2 million views and 45,000 comments inside little over 24 hours.

Sadly for di tif, to broadcast im face dat way make am easy for authorities to track am down. Di Ministry of Interior bin announce last night say dem don detain am.