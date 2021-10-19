Tiwa Savage video: How celebrities react to di musician alleged 'sex tape'

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Tiwa Savage

Di tok of one so called sex video of popular singer Tiwa Savage don become di number one trend for Nigerian social media space.

As hundreds of thousands of pipo dey search di video online, some dey chook mouth to discuss am di mata.

Di singer and songwriter bin earlier reveal say pesin dey try blackmail her wit her short sex clip.

She share dis tori for one radio show - The Angie Martinez show - for New York Power 105.1 fm on 8 October.

"I no go call am sextape, but na video of me wit di pesin wey I dey see (date) right now", na so she tok

Tiwa say dem share di video wit her wey show her wit di bobo wey she dey currently date and she say di pesin wey get di video come dey blackmail her and dey ask for money.

Reports bin say di alleged video later surface for social media wey make many of her fans dey tok.

E no dey clear if na Tiwa Savage dey di video, dat na wetin some Nigerians dey tok.

Odas wey believe say na she dey di video don criticise di move.

Nigerian celebrities don also chook mouth for di conversation.

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze say dis na opportunity for fans to show her love.

Wia dis foto come from, Daddy Freeze Wetin we call dis foto, Daddy Freeze na controversial radio presenter

"Wetin she do na wetin everybody dey do, wetin just different na say she carry camera go dia."

E say dis 'sex video' go objectify women and dis no go do women any good

E say dis na time for oda women to stand wit each oda and stop to dey laugh

"Dis na your role model, your fave or whatever you dey call her, she dey in need right now ,

She no need your money or any other tin, she need your love."

Nollywood actress, Susan Peters also chook mouth.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Susan Peters

For her Instagram page, Susan Peters ask why pesin go do video of woman alone no put im face.

"Why you go even do video in di first place?", she ask.

Anytin you do, you go reap...our sympathy don go off di roof, she add.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Susan Peters

Wetin Tiwa Savage tok about di video?

For inside post wey she put for social media, Tiwa savage bin tell di pipo wey dey behind di sex video say dem hate her sake of say she take di mata wey dem wan take destroy am joke for stage.

Tiwa savage say she don dey able to control di gbege since she don come out to tok about am.

Tiwa bin write for di post say: "You hate how I dey able to control di narrative and get ahead of one story before e consume me and how I dey able to joke on stage about sometin you bin think say suppose destroy me and make me feel ashamed."

"You must knock my head wen you see me odawise…," she post.