Ooni of Ife: 'How I cope as single papa to my daughter wey I get at di age of 19'

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OONI OF IFE/INSTAGRAM

Di Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi don give tips on how parents especially single parent fit raise dia children to dey successful and responsible in life.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi bin give di advice as e reveal how e take raise im daughter as a single parent wen e be just 19 years old.

Di Ife traditional ruler wey be ogbonge King for Yoruba land, South West Nigeria bin enta Instagram to celebrate im daughter Princess Adeola Ogunwusi wey just graduate form University wit fotos of dem together.

E say Parenting no be squid game and for am na huge responsibility as e get many things wey im no bin dey sure about that time.

"Parenting na big dream wit unique challenges. E no be game of squid. I don get my share of di beauty as young papa wey dey blessed wit di most precious daughter for di age of 19."

Di King advice dey come one day afta e celebrate im birthday.

How to cope as single parent

Di Ooni of Ife wey dey reason im past bin drop hints of how e take cope as a young teenager wey neva get any experience of fatherhood wit new pikin.

E add join say im take step of faith plus im dey determined to give anything e take to help im child go through day to day social situations, complex feelings, and developmental changes wey life bring.

No do am alone.

Build strong relationship through communication.

Dey involved for your child or children activities.

No dey afraid to release dem wen dem dey seek independence.

Di Ooni add join say im guard im heart wit all diligence and dey ready for all challenges.

E say dis steps go help dem "nurture dia children and instil in dem di best attitudes of godliness and good conduct."

"Stories and pathways fit differ in human experience; however, dis aforementioned traits wey help me at an earlier stage for life na absolute ingredients wey go to create a good future for your children."