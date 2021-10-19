Kanye West new haircut: Reactions as di American rapper reveal new haircut and new name

7 minutes wey don pass

Pipo dey tok about di new Haircut of American artist wey formerly dey known as Kanye West but now don officially change im name to Ye.

Dis na afta di rapper show off im new haircut for e Instagram handle afta changing im name to "Ye".

One Los Angeles judge grant di rapper name change request, one communications officer for di Los Angeles Superior Court confam.

Ye wey be 44-year-old start to file di request for August, citing "personal reasons."

E bin already dey use Ye as nickname and for 201, e use di name as album title.

Just immediately afta e release di album, e tweet say: "Di being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

But now e don make am official and e former full name - Kanye Omari West - no dey in use anymore.

No be only Kanye West be di first artist wey don change im name, odas like Prince, Snoop Dogg and Sean Love Combs don change dia names ova di years, some several times.

How Pipo react to Ye new haircut

Afta Kanye share di picture of im new hairstyle, many pipo begin dey wonder about wetin dis means, while odas dey busy troll di rapper new look.

Ye come even once again become di subject of trolls and memes for Twitter as im new hairstyle na im pipo come dey discuss.

Some of e fans don advise odas not to make fun of di rapper by pointing out di fact dat di strange haircut fit be result of mental breakdown.

One user don even compare am to Britney Spears meltdown wen she shave off her head.

"Dis no be di exact haircut Britney give hersef wey put her up in conservatorship?" One twitter users ask.

Anoda twitter user write say;

"Pipo need to stop making fun of #KanyeWest. Di man get bipolar, e dey mentally ill. Weird masks, name changes, and terrible haircuts na sign say e dey experience manic episode and need help/med management."

While anoda one say; "Dis man need prayer. cause dis no be am RT @TheShadeRoom: OHKAY! Kanye West showin' off im haircut."

See oda reactions;

Ye hit di headlines early dis year afta e split up with wife of nearly seven years, Kim Kardashian.