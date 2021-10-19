Tonto Dikeh: Prince Kpokpogri speak about reports say police arrest am

Nollywood actress Tonto Dike ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri don dismiss report wey dey spread say police arrest am Monday, 18th October for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Local news media bin report on Monday say police arrest Kpokpogri on top attempt to cause a breach of peace for Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama, Abuja.

According to local media, e bin visit di hotel with two police guards to collect back one Lexus SUV wey Tonto Dikeh wey lodge dia bin park before police come arrest am.

But Prince Kpokpogri wey follow BBC Pidgin tok for telephone afta two attempt to reach am, deny any arrest by police;

"Today na public holiday and dem say police arrest me yesterday but I dey my house today wey be public holiday, wetin dis one tell you?

"No be dis same tin dem bin tok di oda time wey dem say DSS arrest me wen I later come out to debunk am?"

Kpokpogri add say nobody arrest am anywhere and if pipo dey tok say dem arrest am, make dem tok di location wey e for happun and call out pipo wey witness di arrest.

"If police arrest me, I go fit tok to you? I no wan tok on dis mata for now until di outcome of police investigation. "

"I no wan pre-empt di authorities and I no wan tok anything regarding wetin dey happun pending di outcome of di police investigation. I be publisher too, so I know most of dis tins."

Prince Kpokogri no gree reveal di nature of di investigation wey e say police dey do but e insist say im dey wait for di result of dat investigation before e go make any further comment.

Meanwhile, local tori pipo Punch dey report say Deputy Inspector-General of Police, FCIID, Joseph Egbunike, order di arrest of Kpokpogri afta reports of one threatening situation for di hotel.

Dem report say Prince Kpokpogiri wey bin dey face one investigation for Force CID bypass Police authorities, hire two police officers wey dey attached to Maitama Police station, den carry dem go Transcorp Hotel and threaten to open fire give Tonto Dikeh if she no hand over di keys of one SUV give am.

But prince Kpokogri deny di arrest and dismiss all dis report.

For July dis year, Tonto Dike bin officially confam say she dey in a relationship with Prince Kpokpogri.

Dis bin confam di tori wey bin dey fly up and down about her relationship status den.

Di Nollywood actor tag Prince Kpokpogri inside social media post wia she dey count her blessings and also refer to am as her 'husband'.

Plenty pipo bin congratulate her and say dem happy for her.