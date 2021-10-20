Indian man use cobra kill im wife afta two years of marriage

Wetin we call dis foto, Dem convict Suraj Kumar of killing im wife Uthra, with cobra bite

One Indian man don gbab double life-in-prison sentence for killing im wife by making cobra bite her.

Suraj pap na keke driver im mother, houswife.

Two years ago, im do arrange marriage wit Uthra, wey dey three years younger dan am.

He accept dowry of 768gm of gold, one Suzuki sedan and 400,000 rupees ($533) in cash.

He also receive 8,000 rupees (£107) a month from her parents "to look afta dia daughter" wey get disabilities.

Investigators say Suraj begin harass her for more money from her parents (Uthra papa na rubber trader and her mama, na retired school principal) to upgrade im house and to pay im sister school fees.

For April last year, 28-year-old Suraj Kumar pay 7,000 rupees ($92) for cobra, one of di most poisonous reptiles for world.

Selling of snakes dey illegal for India, so Suraj buy di snake underground from one snake charmer, Suresh Kumar, for south of Kerala state.

Im drill hole for plastic container so air go fit enta, come put di cobra inside cari am go house.

Thirteen days later, Suraj put di container for bag and go im in-laws' house, some 44 km away, wia im wife Uthra dey recover from mysterious snake bite wey don first happun to her.

Russell viper - na highly poisonous snake wey dey kill thousands of pipo for India every year and dat na di snake wey bite her for leg for her house.

Uthra bin do three surgeries to heal her leg and spend 52-day for hospital.

According to investigators, Suraj give Uthra glass of fruit juice wey sleeping tablet dey inside.

She drink am sleep. Suraj den bring out di container wit di cobra snake, drop am on im wife wey dey sleep.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The spectacled cobra is one of the most venomous snakes in the world

But di cobra no gree bite di woman until Suraj hold di snake head, press am near in wife left arm. Di snake provoke bite her two times.

"Cobras no dey bite unless you provoke dem. Suraj gatz catch am for head and force am to bite his wife," Mavish Kumar, wey be herpetologist tok.

Based on complain from Uthra parents, police arrest Suraj on 24 May in connection wit im wife unusual death, cari am go court.

More dan 90 pipo, including herpetologists and doctors, testify.

Suresh, the snake charmer, confess say naim sell di two snakes wey bite Uthra give Suraj.

"Im determine to kill her, take her money and marry anoda woman. E plaN am well and succeed for di third attempt," Apukuttan Ashok, di lead investigating police officer tok.

One herpetologist tell court say e dey very unlikely for di cobra to enta di couple bedroom through a high window.