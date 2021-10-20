Imo killings: Gunmen attack meeting, kill two Kings for Njaba local government area

Police for Imo state, southeast Nigeria say gunmen don shoot-kill two traditional rulers for Nnenasa community for Njaba local government area of di state.

Di local kings wey number reach up to 20 from different communities for di area, bin dey meeting on Tuesday wen gunmen invade di venue and interrupt di meeting with sporadic shooting.

Some other traditional rulers suffer gunshot wounds and dem rush dem go nearby hospitals for treatment.

Di kings wey die for di incident include King Anayochukwu Durueburuo, heart of Okwudor, and King Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowere 'autonomous community'.

Governor of di volatile Imo State Mr. Hope Uzodinma don condemn di killings and express shock afta im hear di news.

Im say di government dey on top of di situation and promise say dem go hunt down di attackers and bring dem to justice.

Dis na di latest in series of attacks wey police don blame on criminal gangs for di region.

Separatist groups wey want breakaway Biafra state, don dey active for di area.

Last Sunday, gunmen attack one police facility for neighbouring Ebonyi State, dem kill one police officer and burn two patrol vehicles.