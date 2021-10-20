Endsars protest: Police make arrests for Endsars memorial protest

45 minutes wey don pass

Police for Lagos don arrest at least two pipo wey come out to protest on di anniversary of di alleged shooting for Lekki toll gate.

Dis na as police pack dem self for di toll gate afta warning wey tok say make no bodi comot to protest but car procession dey allowed.

Comedian wey dey popularly known as Mr Macaroni and musician Falz bin announce on Monday say protest go hold despite di police warning.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di protest wey dey hold on Wednesday na to remember wetin happun during di nationwide protest wey rock Nigeria for 2020.

Dis protests bin call for end to police brutality but later suffer hijack by hooldums.

Jaguda pipo begin attack police formations and pipo property.

One of di incident wey happun and become major conversation on 20 October, 2020 na di shooting wey happun for di toll gate.

Tori be say shortly afta sunset, di army bin go Lekki Toll Gate to disperse protesters sake of say di governor of di state don announce curfew.

Instagram Lives and videos bin comot wey claim say di army kill many pipo dat day.

Nigeria army agree say dem do shooting for Lekki toll gate during di protest, but dem say "dem no shoot live bullets dia and dem no kill anybodi dia".

For di Lagos Judicial Panel wey officially end on Monday, di Police also say nobodi die during di incident.

Oda places around Nigeria dey plan dia own memorial protest too, most notable na Abuja and Port Harcourt.