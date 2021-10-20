Tiwa Savage: Five things to know about di Afrobeat allege sex video

Ogbonge Afrobeats musician Tiwa Savage sex tape mata na still di biggest gist for Nigeria afta one video bin leak for social media on Monday evening 18, October 2021.

Although BBC Pidgin never confam di originality if na Tiwa Savage dey inside di video or not, many pipo don chook mouth inside di mata.

Tori be say na for one interview wey Tiwa do wit radio host Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 for New York early dis month she first reveal di mata of di sex tape.

For dat interview she say somebody dey try blackmail her sake of sex tape.

Savage, wey be 41 years, na one of di biggest Afrobeats stars for di world and she dey signed to Universal Music Group.

So how dis sex tape land for internet?

Dis na wetin we know about Tiwa Savage allege sex tape

How di allege sex tape land for Internet?

According to Tiwa she say her lover na im post di video for Snapchat by accident and im bin delete am afta him realise im make mistake but one pesin bin don already download am.

She add say she bin cry wen she first see di video and fear for di kain reaction she go get.

Wetin she tok about di blackmailers?

Na from Tiwa Savage albums Once Upon A Time for 2013 and R.E.D for 2016 she get di name of Queen of Afrobeats.

Tiwa say di blackmailers bin dey ask her for money but she no go pay dem shishi.

"I decide say I no pay di pesin because if I do, two months from now, three months down the line or even two years later, dem go come back again," she tok.

"Who knows, if I send di money, di pesin go probably release am. I no go let anybody to blackmail me onto say I do something natural." She add put

Why celebs dey record sex video for dia phones?

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage

Dis one hard to answer, but distance from dia love interests fit be di major factor why dem dey do dis kain tin.

Actors dey spend months away from dia spouses and lovers sake of dia work. And Musicians too dey tour di world for months.

So Sexting fit be option for dem to spice up dia relationship.

Wetin Tiwa Savage tok about di allege Sex video?

Tiwa Savage don react to di allege sex video.

For inside post wey she put for social media, Tiwa bin tell di pipo wey dey behind di sex video say dem hate her sake of say she take di matter wey dem wan take destroy am joke for stage.

"You hate how I dey able to control di narrative and get ahead of one story before e consume me and how i dey able to joke on stage about something you bin think say suppose destroy me and make me shame."

"You must knock my head wen you see me otherwise…" she post.

How celebs and fans react to di video

Na mixed reaction from celebs and fans wey chook mouth inside di mata.