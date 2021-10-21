Desmond Tutu death tori na fake news - Family, Anglican church deny reports

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation don deny tori wey say Archbishop Desmond Tutu don die.

Dem announce dis one for social media afta one Twitter user wey call imself Bishop Stephen Moreo bin tweet say im don die on Wednesday.

Wetin bin make am easy to believe be say di account wey Twitter don comot bin get ova fifteen thousand followers.

Pipo start to mourn di South African popular clergyman, well-well from then sotay di Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg release statement say, "Social media tori wey don travel worldwide and dey tok sat di Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg, Rt Revd Dr Steve Moreo bin announce di death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu na lie."

South Africans bin comot to mourn sake of di tori online before di Desmond Tutu Foundation comment for di viral tweet say na fake news.

Di tweet tok say, "di Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation fit confam say na lie be dis, na fake news, oga Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu still dey with us. Thank you".

Dem later release statement say oga Desmond Tutu still dey.

Na earlier dis month oga Tutu bin celebrate im 90th birthday wey South African president Cyril Ramaphosa call am, "national treasure and global icon".

Dis no go be di first time wey fake tori go comot on top di death of di beloved clergyman.

For 2018, tori comot say e bin die for US wia im go for visit.

Tutu dey popular for how im use im position of priest to advocate for non-violent end to apartheid for South Africa.