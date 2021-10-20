Tiwa Savage End Sars protest song Falz car procession plus how oda celebs mark Lekki tollgate shooting anniversary

October 20, 2021 make am one year since di incident for di Lekki tollgate wey grab di attention of di world.

Before dat day, youths bin don dey streets across di kontri dey protest against police brutality and di activities of di Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS. But di events of dat night put everything to a stop.

Events of dat night never still clear. While some protesters claim say pipo die for Lekki tollgate on dat day afta army land di venue and open fire on protesters, Nigerian goment don dey say 'massacre' no hapun.

Nigeria army agree say dem do shooting for Lekki toll gate during di protest, but dem say "dem no shoot live bullets dia and dem no kill anybodi dia".

To mark di one year anniversary, some youth bin announce say dem go come out to protest but police bin don warn say make e no hapun. Despite dat one, pipo including celebrities still find ways to either come out to mark am or do am in dia own unique way indoors.

See how some celebs mark di day.

Falz lead car procession

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria musician Falz bin announce on Monday say protest go hold despite di police warning. E come out to lead di car procession dem use take protest

Popular musician Folarin Falana wey pipo sabi as Falz di Bahd guy lead car procession to di Lekki tollgate to mark di anniversary.

Dis an di strategy im bin map out as police tok say dem no go allow pipo protest to prevent break down of law and order.

Plenti cars file out in a convoy with pipo inside dey press horns, as some siddon ontop and bring out dia hands dey wave di flags and chant songs.

Some oda celebs follow show dia too.

Popular comedian Debo Adedayo AKA 'Mr Macaroni' join odas for di protest too.

E be one of di pipo police arrest for di Lekki Tollgate protest on 13 February, 2021 wen many young pipo bin plan one protest against plans to open di Lekki Tollgate for business. But dat one no stop am to come out.

Ogbonge artiste Charly Boy also show face dia.

Wetin we call dis foto, Number one Area Fada for Nigeria, Charly Boy also join to mark di End Sars anniversary

'Who gave di order?'

Some oda celebrities wey no come out to protest make posts for dia social media pages.

Popular singer Tiwa Savage post song on di anniversary of End Sars wey ask 'Who gave di order? we no go forget.'

Musician Chidinma Ekile also post one of her music video wey tok about moving on from pain wen you lose somebody.

While Big Brother Naija Season six housemate Angel dedicate poem to di victims.

Meanwhile, police for Lagos arrest at least six pipo wey come out to protest for Lekki toll gate.