Shatta Wale go appear before court to ansa 'fake tori' of im shooting

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@shattawalegh

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale go appear before court today after police arrest am.

Ghana Police on Tuesday around 8.59pm arrest de musician on de grounds that he allegedly spread false information which dey fit cause fear and panic.

De musician spend two nights inside police custody since en arrest, police say dem go officially charge am for court on Thursday.

Which offense Shatta Wale dey face?

Ghana Police Service say Shatta Wale wey dem arrest go assist de police in investigations for im alleged involvement in de creation and circulation of information wey intend to cause fear and panic"

Under Ghana law, de offense Shatta Wale commit fall under misdemeanours, punishable by various terms of sanctions for Ghana.

Such offenses dey include assault, theft, unlawful assembly, official corruption den public nuisances.

Shatta en offense dey fall under public nuisances.

Lawyer Yaw Oppong, say for such offenses de suspect if found guilty fit get maximum 3 years jail term or caution.

"Normally de maximum punishment be about 3 years. Dem fit caution am too wey e go dey like fine" according to Mr. Oppong.

Police arrest pastor wey 'prophesy Shatta go die'

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Meanwhile, police also arrest de man of God, Stephen Akwesi aka Jesus Ahuofe, wey 'prophesy' say Shatta Wale go die on October 18.

Akwesi be founder and Leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International.

Meanwhile, Police arrest two other team members who dey work with Shatta Wale for allegedly spreading rumors say de musician truly suffer gun attack on social media.

Police say preliminary investigations dey show say de gunshot attack be fake.

Dem arrest suspects, Kojo Owusu Koranteng aka Nana Dope den Eric Venator aka Gangee for "allegedly spreading false information with de intention of causing fear and panic."