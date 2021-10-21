Nnamdi Kanu trial: Ipob leader plead not guilty to Nigeria goment charges

10 minutes wey don pass

Leader of di Indigenuous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu don tok say im no dey guilty to some of di charges wey Nigeria goment accuse am of.

Nigeria goment bin sama Kanu wit charges on alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony.

Di amended charges against Kanu include:

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London wia e boast to separate southeast, southsouth and some parts of Kogi and Benue states from Nigeria to form Biafra land.

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London abuse Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari wen im call di president "paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil."

Say Kanu allegedly import Radio transmitter wey be TRAM 50L wey e hide inside container go keep for Ihiala, Anambra state.

Say Kanu allegedly declare im sef as member of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use di radio broadcast from London to encourage members of di banned Ipob to attack Nigeria security operatives and dia family members.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen im boast say tins go happen and say pipo go die.

Say Kanu allegedly use di Radio broadcast from London to commit act of terrorism wen e declare sit-at-home and threaten death on pipo wey no obey di order.