Medikal arrested: Ghana Police reportedly arrest Medikal for brandishing gun on social media

one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, fACEBOOK/mEDIKAL

Ghana Police don reportedly arrest musician, Medikal sake of he brandish weapon on social media.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, dem deny de musician police enquiry bail after en arrest Thursday evening.

Around September 26, Medikal share video of himself as he dey hold gun on social media.

Police no out statement on en arrest but sources dey report say de musician spend de night in cells.

He dey expected to appear in court on Friday October 22, 2021 according to local reports.

De police reportedly move Medikal from de Accra Regional Police Headquarters to undisclosed police station, where he dey detained.

Police never release statement or comment on im arrest.

Dis latest arrest dey come hours after court remand dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale in police custody for de alleged publication of false information.

Meanwhile earlier dis week, Police arrest another young man who dem describe as "dangerous armed robber" who also brandish weapon on social media.

Officials track him down wey dem arrest am, during de arrest dem retrieve about four weapons on de man who police say dey on dema wanted list.