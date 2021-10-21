Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Nigeria Railway Corporation suspend services afta suspected bandits waylay train

10 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria Railway Corporation don suspend train services across di kontri due to security concerns.

NRC make di announcement on dia website on Thursday afternoon after unknown pipo attack train wey dey travel from Kaduna to Abuja on Wednesday.

Details of di attack never dey clear, but reports say di bandits use explosive for di attack on di train.

Pictures from di incident show di badly damaged train with broken glasses and holes and di rail wey cut off.

For inside one video wey don go viral, security personnel dey inspect di rail track where di incident hapun.

For inside di video, one voice dey say "dis na complete cut-off, na only God save us oh. look am, look am.

Eyewitnesses say anoda attack happun on Thursday morning for train wey leave Abuja to Kaduna.

Senator Shehu Sani wey be one of di passengers wey use di train from Abuja to Kaduna on Thursday morning write on social media say part of di track dey damaged from Wednesday attack and e remain small for dem to get accident because of dat.

"After di attack on Wednesday by bandits on di train wey dey go Abuja from Kaduna, dis morning our train jam damaged railings and na by miracle we escape am."