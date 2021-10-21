Nnamdi Kanu trial: Six things wey happun for court today

Leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu show for court on Thursday for im trial to ansa to di charges wey Nigeria goment nack for im head.

Dis na one of di tins pipo bin dey expect to see afta di trial of Kanu fail to hold sake of say DSS no carry am come court on July 26 to ansa to charges of alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony.

Justice Nyako at di time say she no go go ahead wit di case as di defendant, Nnamdi Kanu no dey physically present for di court. She come adjourn di mata again to 21 October.

Di trial hapun and court bin full.

See di highlights of wetin hapun for court today.

Tight security

Security tight as di detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu land di Federal High Court on Thursday morning to continue im trial.

Nnamdi Kanu show for court

Di Ipob leader appear for di Federal High Court Abuja to continue di trial of alleged terrorism and treasonable felony Nigeria goment charge am with.

E no dey clear wen Kanu land court but BBC Pidgin fit confam say security operatives sneak di leader of di separatist group enta di court on Thursday morning.

E wear di same Fendi cloth wey im wear for foto wey first circulate di taim dem arrest am for June.

Nnamdi Kanu plead not guilty

Kanu plead not guilty to di new charges wey Nigeria goment accuse am of.

Before di trial on Thursday, goment bin sama Kanu with seven new amended charges.

Dem be:

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London wia e boast to separate southeast, southsouth and some parts of Kogi and Benue states from Nigeria to form Biafra land.

Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London abuse Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari wen im call di president "paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil."

Say Kanu allegedly import Radio transmitter wey be TRAM 50L wey e hide inside container go keep for Ihiala, Anambra state.

Say Kanu allegedly declare im sef as member of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use di radio broadcast from London to encourage members of di banned Ipob to attack Nigeria security operatives and dia family members.

Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen im boast say tins go happen and say pipo go die.

Say Kanu allegedly use di Radio broadcast from London to commit act of terrorism wen e declare sit-at-home and threaten death on pipo wey no obey di order.

Kanu go remain with DSS

Kanu lawyers bin don file for application make di Ipob leader dey transferred to correctional centre as di trial dey go on. But court no grant di application, dem say make e remain for DSS hand.

Case adjourned

Di trial of di detained leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu don dey adjourned till November 10, 2021.

Plenty supporters show for court

Supporters of di Ipob leader gada for di Federal High Court to show am support.