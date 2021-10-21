Nnamdi Kanu trial update: To insult Nigeria President na crime? How Criminal Code see am

Court gatz decide weda di detained leader of di Independent People of Biafra [IPOB] dey guilty to insult Nigeria President.

Accuse say Mazi Nnamdi Kanu call President Muhammadu Buhari "paedophile, terrorist, idiot and embodiment of evil" na one of di amended charges federal goment nack am on Thursday.

Nigeria goment inside di second count against Kanu na say "Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London abuse Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari wen im call am names.

Dis according to di goment mean say, e don commit offence wey dey contrary to Section 375 of di Criminal Code Act, Cap C. 77, Laws of di Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Nnamdi Kanu wey appear for Court on Thursday say im no dey guilty of di new amended charges.

Di court sitting for Abuja na to continue di trial of alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony wey goment bin first sama di Biafra activist.

On Monday 18 October tori bin come out say Federal goment don file amended charges against Nnamdi Kanu.

To insult Nigeria President na crime? See wetin di law tok

Chapter 33 Section 373, 374,375, 376 of di Nigerian Criminal Code Act bin tok about Defamatory mata.

Chapter 33 Section 373, 374,375, 376 of di Nigerian Criminal Code Act bin tok about Defamatory mata.

Defamatory mata or defamation na when something dey "likely to injure di reputation of any pesin.

And expose di pesin to hatred, contempt, ridicule or likely damage di pesin for im profession or trade and spoil im reputation for public."

Defamation fit be wetin pesin tok or write wey no be true about another pesin wey lead to harm, make pipo hate or spoil di pesin parole for public.

Subject to di provisions of di chapter, "any pesin wey publish any defamatory mata wey be false dey guilty of misdemeanour plus dey liable to two years imprisonment."

Some cases of pipo wey don chop arrest or go jail ontop accuse of dis crime

Wia dis foto come from, OMOYELE SOWORE Wetin we call dis foto, OMOYELE SOWORE

Omoyele Sowore - Nigeria goment bin charge activist Omoyele Sowore go court for "conspiracy to commit treason" and "insulting" President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di goment accuse Sowore say e grant interview wey cause insult to di presidnet.

For inside di charges wey dey signed on behalf of di Attorney-General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Aminu Alilu, one Chief State Counsel for dI Department of Public Prosecutions say Sowore commit treasonable felony wey dey against section 516 of di Criminal Code Act.

E alleged say e stage "a revolution campaign on September 5, 2019 wey dey aimed at:

Removing di President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of di Federal Republic of Nigeria".

For May, 2020, Police for Katsina state, bin arrest three men on top accuse say dem allegedly insult President Muhammadu Buhari and di state govnor, Aminu Masari for inside one video wey bin go viral for social media.

Di police for inside statement wey dem title 'Conspiracy and intentional insult against di President and Governor of Katsina state by one Lawal Izala and two odas on social media'.

Police say di suspects confess to di crime and explain say di reason why im insult dem na afta e discover say suspected armed bandits attack im cows and kill di shepherd wey dey herd di cows.

March 2017, local tori report say Katsina Chief Magistrate Court sentence one man go nine months imprisonment because e insult and defame di character of di state governor Aminu Masari on top social media.

Police lawyer, Isa Liti bin tell di court say di accused Gambo Saeed abuse Masari and call am names on top social media.

"He say di accused pesin post on social media say Gov. Masari na im influence di impeachment of di Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Aliyu Muduru.''

One Youth leader for Adamawa State, Ikamu Hamidu Kato bin chop two year in prison on top accuse say e insult President Muhammadu Buhari and di Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Justice Dimas Gwama of di Magistrates Court IV for Yola sentence am to jail or pay fine of N50,000.

Kato wey come from di same local goment area wit di SGF bin allegedly condemn di insecurity for im area on top im Facebook page afta armed suspected Boko Haram members attack im area.