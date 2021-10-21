TRUTH Social Trump app: Donald Trump new social media platform -

5 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump plans to launch new social media network TRUTH Social na big tori for town.

Oga Trump dey give dis announcement afta e bin chop ban from Twitter and suspension from Facebook afta last year US Capitol riots wey e supporters storm di US Capitol.

Wetin TRUTH Social dey all about

Donald Trump tok say di platform go "stand up to di tyranny of big tech", wey e accuse of silencing opposing voices for di US.

""I dey excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on Truth Social and to fight back against big tech," Trump tok for one press release.

E say di platform go dey open to "invited users" for beta launch in November, with plans to make am available to di entire public for di beginning of next year.

Truth social go be product of one new venture wey dem call di Trump Media & Technology Group wey dem create through merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Di group tok say dem dey look forward to to become a publicly listed company.

Social media bin play very big role for oga Trump race for di White House and na im favourite means of communication as president.

Social media firms dey under pressure throughout oga Trump time as president to ban am, as some pipo dey criticise e posts as insulting, inflammatory or dey spread lie.

Last year Twitter and Facebook begin to delete some of im posts or label dem as misleading, like one wey e for tok say Covid no dey deadly than di flu.

Dey take dis decision to ban or suspend oga Trump afta di January riots, wey follow one speech where e make some kain claim of electoral fraud.

Responding to di riots, oga Trump call those wey dey Capitol "patriots" and show no sign of accepting di result of di election.

Dis come push Twitter and Facebook to rule say e dey too risky to allow am to continue to use dia sites.