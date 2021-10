Zayn Ali Salman, di four year old youngest ever footballer Arsenal just sign

one hour wey don pass

Zayn Ali Salman na just four years old wen e catch di attention of one of di biggest football clubs for London, Arsenal FC.

E go be di youngest pesin ever to train for di Arsenal pre-academy.

One Arsenal Talent scout na im discover Zayn Salman as dem see am dey play wit pipo wey be twice im age and dey play very well.

Oga of di Talent scout, Stephen Deans, say Zayn too sharp for im age wit di things wey e dey do.

Im coach Austin Schofield tell BBC say dem put am wit children wey senior am for age, still e play pass dem.

"We put am wit im age range wey be 5, 6, 7 and e dey quick pass dem, e dey more willing to get di ball, di way e kick di ball, pass di ball, strike di ball, beta pass di oda children won." E tok.

Zayn papa say na di day dem born am dem sabi say e dey different because e carry im head up and begin look around, something wey normal children no fit do.

E add join say Zayn dey strong and e get unbelievable balance from im young age.

Di youngest arsenal player say im dey always play wit children wey be seven and eight and e dey make am feel bad.